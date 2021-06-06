Wilma Angelene Mettlen
Wilma Angelene Mettlen
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Wilma Angelene Mettlen passed away on April 28, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on December 30, 1922, in Hutchinson, Kansas. She graduated from Hutchinson High School and attended Hutchinson Junior College. She was a wife and mother until her girls were grown and then worked for Boeing in Wichita, Kansas, and subsequently worked for Sears as a payroll clerk in St. Louis, Missouri, and Victoria, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Merlin Edward Mettlen, Jr.; her parents, Charles and Laura Denny; her brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Irene Denny; her brother-in-law and his wife, Jack and Aileen Mettlen.
Wilma is survived by her daughters, Patricia Lynn Pavey of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Peggy Ellin Mettlen of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandsons, Samuel Eugene Pavey of Benson, North Carolina and Joseph Edwin Pavey of Norfolk, Virginia; her nieces, Beth Henderson of Hutchinson, Kansas and Carol Schell of Wichita, Kansas; and her great nieces, Meghann of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Dana and Aimee of Wichita, Kansas. She is missed.
A Graveside Service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

