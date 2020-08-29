Wilma J. McNeely
FAIRBORN — Wilma J. McNeely, age 88, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away August 19, 2020. She was born March 8, 1932 in Flatonia, Texas, the daughter of the late Konrad and Mary (Kubenka) Branecky. She enjoyed gardening, cross stitch, cooking and word search puzzles. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; grandson, Scott McNeely; granddaughter, Kellie McNeely; brother, Edwin Branecky; nephew, Daryll Branecky. Wilma is survived by her four children, Carol Duffy, Christy (Michael) Lorton, Charles (Debbie) McNeely, Karen (Joseph) Beekman; 10 grandchildren, Caitlin (Bobby), Jessica (Alex), Alexander (Julie), Holly (Travis), Hillary, Amy (Ryan), Kyle, Phillip, Kimberly, Jillian; five great-grandchildren, Ada, Claire, Lucy, Grant, Clara; as well as extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mary, Help of Christian Church, 954 N. Maple Ave, Fairborn, Father Thomas Nevels celebrant. Burial followed at Byron Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
