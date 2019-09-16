WILMA JUNE MCGILL VICTORIA - Wilma June McGill, 88, of Victoria, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Friday, September 13th, 2019. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Tuesday, September 17th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A funeral service celebrating Wilma's life will be at 1:30pm, Wednesday, September 18th at First Baptist Church Victoria, 301 N. Glass in Victoria. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria. Honoring Wilma, pallbearers will be: Tommy Berry, Danny Berry, Terry Sizer, Brett Chodre, Sam Girard, and Blake Vaughn. Wilma was born June 13th, 1931 in Sinton, Texas, the first child to the late Elmo and Mildred Jones Berry. Wilma was always a very social person and enjoyed gather with others whether it was square dancing, singing in the church choir or community bible study. Wilma married her love, Robert Travis McGill in October of 1963. Together they enjoyed camping at Canyon Lake and Lake Mathis, square dancing, and travelling all over the United States in their motorhome. One of their favorite places to visit was Branson, Missouri. They were long time members of First Baptist Church Victoria, where she enjoyed singing with the choir and her bible study class. Wilma enjoyed studying the bible and could give friends and family scriptures for whatever situation they were facing to bring them comfort and support. Wilma was also a talented artist and seamstress. Her family and friends will cherish the pieces stitched with her loving hands and each painting that her paint brush stroked the canvas. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and Mildred Berry; her loving husband of 47 years, Robert Travis McGill; brother, Dean Berry; brother-in-law, Nolan Thormeyer; and son-in-law, Charles Hartman. Wilma leaves to cherish her memory her children, Darlette Gail Hartman; Glinde Kay Leahy and her husband, Tom, and Glenn Michael "Mike" Davis and his wife, Henedina "Dina"; brothers, Tommy Berry and his wife, Millie and Donald Berry and his wife, Lois; sister, Sue Thormeyer; five grandchildren, Sam Girard and his wife, Diane, Mandi Irwin and her husband, Jared, Kimberly Hartman, Blake Vaughn, and Stephanie Wilkerson and her husband, Justin; nine great-grandchildren, Hunter, Cameron, Seth, Milia, Nirel, Harper, Liam, Nolan and Kaylie; along with numerous other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations in Wilma's memory may be sent to some of her favorite charities, The Samaritan's Purse, Life Reach International, Texas Baptist Children's Home, or First Baptist Church Victoria. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
