Wilma Nell Jones

She graduated from Refugio High School in 1971. She moved back to Yoakum in 1988 and was employed at Stevens Nursing and Rehab in the dietary department at the time of her passing.
Survivors are her daughter, Kenya Williams and husband Robert of Yoakum; two sons, Ron Tippins of San Antonio and Kristopher Jones of Victoria; 4 grandchildren, Tyshawn, Tianna, Tevin and Keira; brothers, Joseph Jones of Refugio and McKinley Jones of Victoria, many extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel N. Jones ; sister Vanessa Jones.
Visitation 9 a.m. with Funeral Service 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Vernon J. Garza officiating. Burial to follow at New Hope Cemetery, Cuero, Texas.
Social distancing will be enforced and mask are required.
Arrangements entrusted to Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
