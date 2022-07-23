Wilson Joseph Hebert
PALACIOS — Wilson Joseph Hebert, age 76 passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022. He was born January 24, 1946, in Palacios to the late Randolph Joseph Hebert and Annie Knox Hebert. He joined the army service when he was 18 years and served in Vietnam. He was a shrimper and truck driver. He enjoyed fishing and going to the bay. He was a member of the Carancahua Church in Palacios and donated to various charitable organizations.
Wilson is survived by his son Randy Hebert (Julie) of Plano; sisters, Jo Ann Schneider (Herbert) of Palacios and Shirley Wilson (Gene) of Palacios; and brother Raymond Hebert (Doris) of Waco. He is survived by 2 grandchildren (Richard and Jessica) Hebert of Plano.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Services will be held on 8/13/22 at 11:00 at Trinity Baptist Church in Palacios.

