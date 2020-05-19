WILTON ANDREW HRNCIR HALLETTSVILLE - Wilton Andrew Hrncir, 92; Funeral Mass Service: 1 pm, Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville. Visitation: starting at 6 pm, Thursday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church; with Rosary starting at 7 pm. www.kubenafuneralhome.com

