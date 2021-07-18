Winfred L. Henderson
EDNA — Winfred L. Henderson, age 88 of Edna, Tx passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Winfred was born in Palacios, Tx on March 28, 1933 to the late Wilber L. and Gracie L. Henderson. Winfred enjoyed being outside working in his garden or camping with his family. Winfred served his country in the Navy during the Korean war.
Winfred is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alice Wofford Henderson; his son Troy (Barbara) and 5 grandkids and 13 great grandkids and 1 great great grandson.
Winfred is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Carral and Jimmy, also his sister Isabell Myrick.
Private services for Winfred will be held at a later date.
