WINIFRED BIRDWELL STOWE HOWARD WILLS POINT - A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Blyth Church of Christ in Victoria, TX: 706 Blyth Rd., Victoria, TX 77904. Winifred Birdwell Stowe Howard, 93, of Wills Point, TX, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, in Sunnyvale. Winifred Birdwell was born on October 3, 1926, in Megargel, TX, to parents, Jesse Lyman Birdwell and Lillian Sims Birdwell. She later moved to Conroe with her family and graduated from Conroe High School. Winifred married Willie B Stowe on January 9, 1944, in Conroe. While Willie B served his country in the United States Navy she remained in Conroe to raise their first child, Theresa. After Willie B returned, they moved to Bloomington, Texas for him to work in the oil field. He and Winifred added to their family having Jeffrey and DuWayne. Winifred and Willie B moved to Victoria where they later divorced. Winifred married Jim Howard in 1980, and went back to school and obtained her real estate license. Living in Georgetown, she and Jim both worked in real estate. Winifred was very talented at sewing, painting, drawing, crocheting and crafting. She loved to sing at church and other events and also enjoyed entertaining. Winifred would make beautiful cakes, delicious cookies and candy. She was intelligent and a very loyal friend. She brought love and joy to everyone in the room when she entered. Winifred loved her family and spending time with them. For health reasons she moved to Wills Point in October of 2014, to be near Theresa, Larry and her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husbands; sons, Jeffrey Alan Stowe and DuWayne Austin Stowe. Winifred is survived by her daughter, Theresa Turner and husband, Larry of Wills Point; sister, Marion Mareth of Victoria; grandchildren, Wendi Prescott and husband, Byron of Rockwall, Len Turner and wife, Angel of Wills Point, Cody B. Stowe of Corpus Christi, Christian Omar Stowe of Corpus Christi, Amanda Thaline Stowe of Corpus Christi, Jacob Zamora of Corpus Christi, Edward Zamora of San Antonio, Najla Mery and husband, Vincent of San Antonio, Tara Lewis and husband, Ron of Gonzales, Todd Stowe of College Station and Taylor Stowe of Gonzales; nineteen great grandchildren.
