WINNIE CHESNUTT MCCARRELL VICTORIA - Winnie Pearl Burchfield Chesnutt McCarrell was born July 1, 1926 and passed away on October 28, 2019. She was born to the late Burdon Eugene Burchfield and Eunice Mae Griffin Burchfield in Palestine, Texas. Winnie was an icon in Victoria, known as a true American patriot, always fashionably dressed in red, white and blue down to the nails! She was well known for her American Flag Presentation to the local elementary schools for Americanism. She was a woman of many talents, learning from her younger years on the importance of versatility and adaptability throughout her life. Winnie is survived by daughter, Kay Mix and husband Keith; sons, Thomas Chesnutt and wife Lynda, David Chesnutt and wife Janice, William "Bill" Chesnutt and wife Rhonda; brothers, Kenneth Burchfield and wife Marilyn, and Charley J. Burchfield and wife Helen; 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cleon A. Chesnutt; husband, Roland E. McCarrell, Sr.; son, William Leon Chesnutt; sisters, Linnie Rasbeary, Dorris Scoffield, Margaret Leck Wilson; brothers, Calvin Burchfield and Burdon Eugene Burchfield; and granddaughter, Kimberly Ann Chesnutt. The family will gather on November 30, 2019 for a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 am followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:30 am at First Christian Church with Rev. Douglas Richardson officiating. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Field of Honor-Weekend Warriors or First Christian Church, Victoria. Share memories with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Taxpayers should know where, how insurance money is spent (5)
- Downloaded for bear: Victoria growls at Suddenlink internet services (5)
- Guest column: Government at all levels (4)
- Victoria sheriff wants answers about how Harvey recovery money spent (3)
- Pro/con: Should the Crossroads invite 'Live PD' to film in its communities? (3)
- Impeachment is not a hoax (2)
- Victoria needs to act to break Suddenlink monopoly (2)
- Hurd's plans for the GOP can help both parties (2)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Conversation, listening are good civic habits (2)
- Bank offers $600K to VISD for new stadium turf, naming rights to field (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.