Winona June Rowe
VICTORIA — Winona June Rowe (June Salas) 89, of Victoria passed away October 31, 2020. Winona was born October 30, 1931 to the late Edgar and Beatrice Cooper of Lawrence, Oklahoma. Winona is survived by her daughters; Debra Salas of Victoria, Texas, Cissi Currington of Anahuac, Texas, Donna Ramirez of Victoria, Texas, her sons; Anton Salas Jr. of La Porte,Texas, and Michael Salas of Crawfordville, Florida. Winona is also survived by her sisters; Letha Fouse of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Pat Fouse of Casa Grande, Arizona. Winona also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Winona is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Carolyn Stephenson of Victoria, Texas, sisters, Betty Clark of Eloy, Arizona, Virginia Holland of Valley Farms, Arizona, Laqueta Brady of Eloy, Arizona, and brother Buddy Ellis of Eloy Arizona. Winona’s family would like you to that she grew up in Eloy, Arizona, she liked to read and do crossword puzzles and she had a love and knowledge of western and classic movies. She was a loving person and always giving of herself. Winona worked at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Victoria, Seven 11 and Stop n Go in Baytown, Texas. She is loved and will be missed by all as she has now went to be with the lord. “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal.”
