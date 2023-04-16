Winston E. Wilson
VICTORIA — Good ole country boy, Loved God, family, Texas, tractors, and the right to bear many arms.
Winston graduated high school from North East in San Antonio and attended college where he studied banking and real estate.
He met the love of his life, Angie Besa, while working together at a finance company in San Antonio. Angie was his boss. Winston pursued Angie for some time but it was actually his white Thunderbird she fell in love with first. She was his “Babe” and he was her “Baby Blue Eyes”. They were married in 1961 in San Antonio and moved to Victoria that same year. They had 2 children, the late William E Wilson and Edie A Wilson-Johnston. They have one grandson, Cole Pierce Wilson-Johnston who is their pride and joy and has been affectionately spoiled by Winston and Angie. Winston always said, “that’s my job to spoil my grandson”.
Winston served in the Army National Guard for 6 years and was activated during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Winston was the owner of 4 Pronto Market convenient stores. Prior to that he was the Vice President of Commercial Bank. Winston owned WWServices, a contract mowing company. For 40 years he woke before the sun rose to be ready to get on that tractor at the first sign of light. He put in a full day’s work and then some. He would come home covered in grass and the smell of diesel on his clothes, the cologne of a tractor man. But before he came home, he would stop off to visit his 2nd loving family at Sports to wet his whistle.
Winston took an active role in the life of his grandson, Cole. He was a good example of his Catholic faith. He enjoyed taking him in his pick-up truck and riding on his tractor. He cared for him like a son after the death of Cole’s father.
Winston is preceded in death by his parents Winston Pierce Wilson and Dorothy Andrews Wilson, his son William, daughter-in-law Clarissa Reynolds Wilson, and son-in-law Billy Lowry Johnston Jr.
Winston loved God and always kept his faith. He read and knew scripture. He used his time on the tractor to think and pray. He did everything with honesty and integrity, his work ethics were old school, he had very strong values and was loved and respected by everyone.
Winston passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his family. His grandson Cole told his “Pa” before he died, “now you can go be with my daddy (Billy L Johnston)”. Winston took his last breath and “that is when the cowboy rode away”.
A rosary will be recited Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:15 am with a Memorial Mass at 10:00 am at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. An inurnment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
