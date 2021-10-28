Winton Lanier
Winton Lanier
YOAKUM — Winton Lanier, 76, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021. He was born June 12, 1945 in Yoakum, the only child born to Winton Lanier Sr and Helen Mildred (Hanus) Lanier.
He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1963 and retired from the US Postal Service after 30 years of service.
Survivors are his daughters, Amy Davis and husband Jason of Houston and Tammie Albrecht and husband Dennis of Victoria; sons, Tim Lanier and wife Ivy of San Antonio and Chris Lanier and wife Dana of Olivebridge, New York; seven grandchildren, Kimberly O’Neal (Landon), Wil Lanier, Eli Davis, Harrison Davis, Liam Davis, Parker Lanier and Lola Lanier; great-grandchild, Everly Reina O’Neal.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation 12 noon to 3 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Graveside Funeral Service at 3:30 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Deacon Dennis Kutach officiating.
Memorials may be made to any Humane Society.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.