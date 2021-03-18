Woody E. Guidry, Jr.
VICTORIA — Woodward “Woody” Emile Guidry, Jr., 94, of Victoria, formerly of Port Lavaca, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in June.
He was born October 5, 1926, in Port Lavaca, Texas, to the late Woodward Emile Guidry, Sr. and Mary Buren Guidry. A trumpet and trombone musician during the Big Band Era, he was also a music teacher and band director. He was Catholic, a loving husband, father, teacher, mentor, and of course, world-class musician. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Myrna Guidry; daughters, Mary Lou Fuenzalida (Ray) and Edie Guidry Fleck; grandchildren, Kristina Fuenzalida, Stephanie Dionne (Charles), Raymond Fuenzalida III and Seth Dauenhauer; great-grandchildren, Eloise and Gabriel Dionne; and sister, Mary Ethel Dent.
In lieu of flowers, donations are kindly requested for Dorothy H. O’Connor Pet Adoption Center in Victoria, Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
