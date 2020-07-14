Y Z HELMS SEADRIFT - Y Z Helms, Jr., 95, of Seadrift passed away July 11, 2020. He was born January 24, 1925, in Seadrift to Y Z Helms, Sr. and Mary Belle Epley Helms. He worked as a commercial fisherman and served in Europe in the Army Air Corp during WWII. He is survived by his children Candance "Candy" Ritch (Jack), Y Z "Rusty" Helms III, Catherine Sullivan (Paul), and William Randall "Randy" Helms; brothers, Leon Helms and Donnie Helms; grandchildren, Nikki Silvers (Doug), N'Seana Ritch, Hilary Braun, and Kolten Braun; 5 great-grandchildren, Rylie Ritch, Brady Silvers, Jack Silvers, Ava Silvers, and Alayna Conat. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Katherine Jennings, Irene McAlister, and Mary Louise McCown; and brothers, Daniel Helms. Guests can come by and pay their respects and sign the guest book on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 12-6 p.m. and a time for visitation with the family will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Seadrift Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers are Bubba Hall, Johnny Mikolas, James Peeler, Dennis Epley, Durwin Epley, and Kolten Braun. Honorary Pallbearers are his great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Facebook memories to now (4)
- Blog: Trump made a mistake (4)
- 'Appeal to the Lord': July 4 public prayers draw dozens to DeLeon Plaza (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- Sister Sturm's views after participating in “Black Lives Matter” march of June 7 (2)
- Letter: I am not OK keeping the statue (2)
- Victoria Regional Airport officials explore new air service proposals (2)
- 'I'm here for the community': Partnership brings soup kitchen meals to Southside of Victoria (2)
- More than 6,800 vote so far in runoffs (2)
- Victoria officials report 76 new cases of COVID-19 (1)
Online Poll
What is your favorite type of wine?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.