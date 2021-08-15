Yesenia Medrano
Yesenia Medrano
VICTORIA — Yesenia Medrano, 46 of Victoria, passed away suddenly, Monday, August 2, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Tuesday, August 17th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. A service celebrating Yesenia’s love for serving others and her deep Christian faith at 2:00PM, Wednesday, August 18th at Grace Funeral Home.
Yesenia was born December 23, 1974, to Jose and Jovita Guzman Medrano. After high school, Yesenia went on to achieve her certification as a Nurse’s Assistant. She deeply enjoyed her work at Vitality Court, Twin Pines North and DeTar Hospital and her patients loved her. Yesenia had a deep Christian faith and love for the Lord. Spending time shopping and going to her zoomba class, brought Yesenia great joy. Yesenia’s beautiful smile and vibrant personality would light up any room. She enjoyed dancing and gathering with friends and family. Yesenia was preceded in death by her father, Jose Medrano.
Yesenia leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Stephanie Olivarez and her fiancé, Diego Linan Guzman and Daisy Olivarez; her mother, Jovita Medrano; the father of her children, Daniel her brother, Ricardo Medrano; sisters, Maria Eleana Martinez and her husband, Leocardio, Norma Zelaya and her husband, Jhony, Sr., and Gisela Medrano; along with numerous other loving family members.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

