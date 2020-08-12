Yolanda Ann Sauseda Monroy
VICTORIA — Yolanda Ann Sauseda, 67, gained her glorious angelic wings on August 6, 2020 in Victoria. Yolanda was born in Victoria to Paul and Stella T. Sauseda on June 22, 1953. She attended Stroman High School and was one of the original Raiders graduating in 1971. She married Miguel Monroy on August 17, 1971 in Bloomington, TX. She worked as an Activities Director for Twin Pines Nursing and Rehab for 25 years. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America St. Ann’s Court #369 and of the Mid-Coastal Chapter of Activity Directors.
Yolanda is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Ernest Hernadez and Harry J. Trevino.
Yolanda is survived by her husband, Miguel Monroy; daughter, Michelle Mendoza (Larry); son, Michael Monroy (Alicia); brothers, Paul Sauseda Jr. and John A. Sauseda; grandchildren, Michael Ryan Mendoza (Brianna), Savannah Richele’ Mendoza (Sonya), Anastasia Raye Monroy-Navarro (Anthony), Bethany Michelle Monroy (Jordan), Christiana Renee Monroy, Ethan Roberto Fontanez, Abigail Aliyah Fontanez, Harper Phillip Hopkins, Hayes McClanahan Hopkins and Henry James Hopkins; and great grandson, Blakely Ryan Mendoza.
Visitation will be held from 4 -7 pm, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home followed by a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral with Father Gary Janak officiating. Private burial will be held for immediate family only. Pallbearers will be Michael Ryan Mendoza, Ethan R. Fontanez, Anthony Navarro, Jacob Sauseda, Tim Mercado, Jordan Williams, Jaime Mejia, and Mark Monroy. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Monroy Jr., Louis DeLuna, Christopher DeLuna, Harper Phillip Hopkins, Hayes McClanahan Hopkins, Henry James Hopkins, and Blakely Ryan Mendoza.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Yolanda Monroy to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. The family of Yolanda wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. McNeill, Jeff Payne and his entire ER staff, the entire nursing staff in MICU and SICU at Citizens Medical Center. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
