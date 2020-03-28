YOLANDA JODIE GONZALEZ PORT LAVACA - Yolanda "Jodie" M. Gonzalez, 66, of Port Lavaca passed away March 24, 2020. She was born May 29, 1953 in Port Lavaca to Cristobal R. and Geneve Morales. A viewing will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Please log on to www.richardsoncolonial.com to sign the guest book and share a memory of Jodie with the family.

