YOLANDA MARIE MAHAN VICTORIA - Yolanda Mahan went to be with the Lord May 20, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born in Victoria, Texas on July 14, 1951 to the late Eliseo and Otilia Solis Reyna, Sr. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Alvin Kight officiating. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring her as pallbearers will be Carlos Mahan, George Mahan, Jr., Jared Mahan, Fernando Salas, Zachary Salas, George Mahan, III and Jayce Mahan. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Eliseo Reyna, Jr. and Juan Manuel Reyna; sisters-in-law Dionet Reyna and Martha Reyna. She is survived by her husband of 46 years George R. Mahan, Sr.; children Carlos (Sonia) Mahan, Monica (Fernando) Salas and George (Angelina) Mahan; sisters Juanita (Jose) Flores, Susana (Steve) Garza and Georgina (Lorenzo) Hernandez; brothers Ben Reyna, Gilbert (Rebecca) Reyna, Ruben (Alma) Reyna, Arthur(Connie) Reyna and Israel (Rosa) Reyna; grandchildren Jared Jo'l Mahan, Darrian Mahan, Zachary Salas, Brianna Salas, Nicholas Salas, Danette Mahan, George Mahan, III, Skyler Mahan and Colton Mahan and great grandson Jayce Joel Mahan. Yolanda was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed her church, cooking big meals for her family, spending time with her grandchildren, Bingo, Crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper, shopping and getting her hair done. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

