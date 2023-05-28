Yolanda Martinez
VICTORIA — Yolanda Martinez, 71 of Victoria passed away on May 21, 2023. She was born on March 26, 1952, in Victoria to the late John and Olivia Sanchez.
She is survived by her sons, Santos Martinez of Houston, Matthew Martinez (Kristina) of Houston, Eric Cavazos (Maranda) of Goliad, and Jesse Cavazos (Angel) of Victoria; sisters, Virginia Vasquez (Steve) of Victoria, Martha Jarisch of Goliad, Rose Mary Helsel (Jon) of Corpus Christi, and Pricilla DeHoyos (Roy) of Oyster Creek; brother, Russel Sanchez (Annette) of Victoria.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Sanchez and brother, John Sanchez.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 5pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. With a Rosary to be recited at 6pm. Visitation will continue Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 12:15pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Vasquez Jr., John Vasquez, Jimmy Sanchez, Eric Cavazos Jr., Roy DeHoyos Jr., and Nicholas Sanchez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.