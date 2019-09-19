YOLANDA A. VILLALOBOS VICTORIA - Yolanda A. Villalobos, age 66, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1952 in Houston, Tx., to the late Louis Banda Arriazola Sr. and Fidencia Rangel Arriazola. She is survived by her husband; Raul Villalobos Sr., sons; Raul Villalobos Jr. (Ofelia) of Victoria, Victor Rene Villalobos (Mary) of Telferner, sisters; Esperanza Garcia, Mary Helen Enriquez (Ernest) both of Houston, brothers; Joe Arriazola of Victoria, Johnny Arriazola (Anita), Erasmo Arriazola (Mary), Ray Arriazola all of Houston, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister; Mary Lou Resendez and brothers; Louis Arriazola Jr., Robert Arriazola and Mario Arriazola. Visitation will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Prayer Service to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9am with a Prayer Service to begin at 10am at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Victoria. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joe Saucedo, Sonny Saucedo, Raul Villalobos III, Mario Arriazola, Edward A. Enriquez and Thong Nguyen. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
