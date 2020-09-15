Ysidro L. Serenil, Jr.
VICTORIA — Ysidro Longoria Serenil Jr., 81, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, September 11th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15th from 6:00pm-8:00pm, with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at 1:00pm at Our Lady of Sorrows, 208 W. River St. with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Ysidro was born July 29th, 1939 in Karnes City, Texas to the late Ysidro and Guadalupe Longoria Serenil. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros and the Houston Texans. He enjoyed watching sports, especially when his grandkids were playing. He loved being with his grandchildren. He was a hard worker. He retired from Dicks Food Stores where he gave them 35 years. He was also an usher for Our Lady of Sorrows for 25 years. He enjoyed sitting outside while listening to his Tejano music. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother.
Ysidro is survived by his wife of 61 years, Petra (Patsy) Serenil; his children, Eddie Serenil (Veronica) and Debbie Davila (Jesse); grandchildren, Cathy Marie Gonzalez (Johnny), Valerie Ann Matson (Bo), Danielle Gonzales, Jeremy Serenil (Chaney), Jessica Davila, Alia Davila, Caitlin Serenil and Zachary Serenil; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Antonio Longoria (Cecilia) and Magdaleno Serenil; along with other loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Aurora Cisneros; and brothers, Rodolfo “Dee” Serenil and Domingo Serenil.
Our family would like to extend thanks to all the nurses at Texas Home Health for taking great care of our Daddy. A special thank you to Rose Vega for the care you gave our Dad as well. Thank you to our angel, Lucy Cervantes, for the help and love you gave to our Mom & Dad.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
