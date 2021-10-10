Ysmael G. Ramirez
PORT LAVACA — Ysmael G. Ramirez, 90, of Port Lavaca went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in San Antonio. He was born July 26, 1931 in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Ricardo Ramirez and Francisca (Garcia) Ramirez.
Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 PM., Monday, October 11, 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979, with Rev. James Dvorak officiating. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eric Ramirez, Anthony Ramirez, Jordan Garcia, Steven Ramirez, Devlin “Shorty” Zavala, and David Viesca.
In addition to his parents, Ysmael was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Ramirez in May of 1985; three brothers, Roque Ramirez, Rudy Ramirez, and Johnny Ramirez; and a granddaughter, Ileana Marie Ramirez.
Survivors are his four sons, Richard (Zellene) Ramirez, Larry (Cathy) Ramirez, Gerald Ramirez and Donald (Sandy) Ramirez; two daughters, Janet (Bobby) Garcia and Mary Jean Garcia; two sisters, Mary Jane (Ben) Soto and Ruth (Manuel) Alvarado; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He married Mary Louise Ottino in 1951. Ysmael served in the United States Marine Corps from April 1952 to February 1954. He retired from ALCOA after 44 years where he worked as a Potroom Head Electrode Man. He was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Ysmael Ramirez was a life-long resident of Port Lavaca and a devout Calhoun Sandcrab fan. He was exceptionally committed to his Dallas Cowboys. His family says, at times, it was more fun to watch him watch the game than to watch the game itself.
Ysmael was also a proud member of the Port Lavaca Indians baseball team in the late 50’s and early 60’s. He continued to compete and joined the Old-Timers Baseball Association and participated in Old-Timers games. Ysmael proudly helped the organization raise funds to award scholarships to deserving Calhoun High School students.
Ysmael’s favorite area in his home was his hallway of fame. The hallway in his house was the focal point for the college degrees his children and grandchildren earned. Along with a number of bachelor’s degrees, the hallway included a couple of Master’s degrees and a Doctorate.
If desired, family requests memorials be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, TX 77979.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crossroads doctor, pharmacist weigh in on ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
- Downtown procession ends Rosary Congress
- 15 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Crossroads
- Lily Patterson
- Schedule of Columbus Day holiday closings
- School Matters: The ABC’s of the VISD Facility Bond Propositions
- Hospice of South Texas chaplain provides comfort during end-of-life care
- Ofelia Madrigal
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.5:22-23; quote by Plato
- Renee Wilke
Commented
- Guest column: The crisis on the border demands decisive action (11)
- Austin’s homeless residents left with nowhere to go amid camping crackdown (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: A plea for civic discourse (3)
- Motorcyclist killed in collision in Calhoun County (3)
- Syndicated column: When America follows its better angels (2)
- JAMES "MIKE" BURNETT (2)
- Victoria pediatric clinic offers innovative services (2)
- What Texas is this? GOP maps ignore huge growth in minority populations (2)
- Civility, respect essential lessons for Crossroads kids (2)
- Have you ever taken your pet to an obedience course? (2)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (3)
- Victoria County Commissioners discuss future plans for farmer's market, animal control (1)
- Margaret "Margie" Sembera (1)
- James W. Knox (1)
- Blotter: .38 Special reported stolen (1)
- Letter: The Marines' Hymn and Afghanistan (1)
- Should the Battle for the Sword be revived? (2)
- Victoria County Animal Control employees raise concerns over proposed city code (1)
- Fixing roads and a whole lot more: Victoria’s multilayered approach to community development (1)
- Tokyo Grill & Sushi Lounge earns city beautification award (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.