Ysrael a. Hinojosa
VICTORIA — Ysrael A. Hinojosa, age 86, of Victoria, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born January 29, 1936, in Yorktown to the late Bonifacio Hinojosa and Ysabel Hinojosa.
He is survived by his wife Sulema P. Hinojosa, daughters, Norma Linda Nelson (Larry) of Goliad Tx, Nelva Hinojosa (Harold Sackey) of Austin Tx, Vanessa Hinojosa (Marcus “Gabe” Cantu) of San Antonio Tx, Son, Oscar Hinojosa of Victoria Tx, Sister, Rebecca Hinojosa of Yorktown Tx, 4 Grandchildren, and 1 Great grandchild on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lydia Perez, and brothers Gilbert Hinojosa, Fidel Hinojosa, Fernando Hinojosa, and Willie Hinojosa.
He worked 45 years with Bugmobiles and was also a foster parent with his wife for 22 years fostering 90 children.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 5 pm -8 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6 pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Our Lady Of Sorrows Catholic Church at 8:15 am. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery with full Military service under the auspice of Victoria County Veteran Council, AL, CVW, VFW, DAV, MCL, MOWW, EX-POW, MOPH,WS, KWV, and VVA.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Cantu, Christopher Allen Nelson, Hector Hinojosa, Alfredo Perez Jr, Brandon Holmes, and Enzel Perez.
Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 706 E. Crestwood Dr., 361-575-3212.
