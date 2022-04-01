Yvette Juanita Grote
VICTORIA — Yvette Juanita Grote, of Victoria, TX, passed away on March 25, 2022 in Corpus Christi, TX following a brief illness. She was born in Duncan, OK on December 27, 1965 to the late Alford Johnson and Reba Johnson.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, April 2, at 2:00PM at Whitt Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Duncan, OK Municipal Cemetery.
Yvette spent the majority of her younger years in Kilgore, TX before moving to Victoria, TX.
She loved many things but, most of all, she loved life. She loved to smile and laugh with everyone. She enjoyed talking and catching up with family and friends. She would spend Sundays in the Fall cheering on her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. She loved sports cars, as long as they were blue. She cherished her family and loved spoiling her grandchildren every chance she had.
Yvette’s survivors include her husband, Lance Grote; son, Keith Grote; grandchildren: Luke Grote and Kenlee Grote; step-mother, Diana Kay Johnson of Carthage, TX; parents-in-law: Ginger and Wayne Yeater and Roland Grote of Victoria; siblings: Jesse Johnson and wife Sumeyye of Kilgore, James Johnson of WY, Crystal Johnson and husband Chris Nichols of Victoria; step-sister, Cynthia Kay Vick of Center, TX; brother-in-law, Lance Grote; 17 nieces/nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Reba Johnson, and father, Alford Johnson.
Online condolences can be made at www.whittfh.com.
