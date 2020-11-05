Yvonne Diedering
EL LAGO — Yvonne Diedering, 79, of El Lago, TX passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born March 28, 1941 in Forrest City, Arkansas to Thomas Hollowell and Alma Williams Lawless. Yvonne was a homemaker and a member of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Diedering; daughters, Debra (Todd) Phillips of Seabrook, Tami (Rodney) Norrell of Galveston; son, Lonnie (Denise) Diedering of Carrolton; sister, Wanda Chester of El Lago and three grandchildren, Evan Phillips, Ryan Diedering and Sydney Norrell-Layne.
Visitation (Family may not be there) will be on Friday November 6, 2020 from 3-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A private graveside service will be held in Crescent Valley Cemetery.
If friends so desire memorials may be made to John Wesley United Methodist Church Building Fund, 8300 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, TX 77904.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

