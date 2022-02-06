Yvonne G. Rodriguez
VICTORIA — Yvonne G. Rodriguez entered into rest on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the age of 59. She was born on February 15, 1962 in Victoria, TX to the late Domingo and Ofelia Flores Garcia. Yvonne was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows, and she worked as a Patient Financial Counselor at Citizens Medical Center where she was employed for 11 years. She went above and beyond to assist her patients. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who loved to spend quality time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed going to her grandsons baseball games and her granddaughters recitals.
Yvonne is survived by her husband Rene L. Rodriguez, her son Michael R. Rodriguez (Yadira), her brother Jerry L. Garcia (Anita), her sister Estolia Garcia, and her grandchildren Kevin J. Rodriguez, Alex R. Rodriguez, Bradley R. Rodriguez, and Kathryn R. Rodriguez.
In addition to her parents, Yvonne is preceded in death by her daughters Elizabeth R. Rodriguez and Yvette M. Rodriguez; her brothers John F. Garcia, Domingo Garcia, Jr., Anthony Garcia, and Armando Garcia; her sister Linda Garcia, and her granddaughter Rita E. Rodriguez.
Serving as pallbearers are Rosendo Garcia, John Rodriguez, Cirio Rodriguez III, Nathan Garcia, Jerry D. Garcia, and Alex Carabajal.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 8, 2022 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign the guestbook.
