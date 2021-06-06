Yvonne Lindsey Kohutek
Yvonne Lindsey Kohutek
SAN ANTONIO — Yvonne Lindsey Kohutek, age 85, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas with her family by her side. She was born June 15, 1935 to Minnie Duelm and Bruce Lindsey in Corpus Christi, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Larry Kohutek. Yvonne is survived by her husband of 68 years, B.J. Kohutek; children, Robert Kohutek and Sherry Sanford (Todd); daughter in law Jeri Kohutek McKinley; grandchildren, Justin Sanford, and Blake and Connor Kohutek, Michelle Sasser (Trebes) and Morgan Earles (Cole); 7 great grandchildren; brother, Bruce Lindsey Jr. (Judy); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends. Visitation will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary North from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 6, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Mission Burial Park North. A memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM Monday, June 7, 2021 at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church and those that may be unable to attend are invited to view the livestream at www.PorterLoring.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Alzheimer’s research or Alamo Heights United Methodist Church.
You are invited to read an extended obituary and sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
PORTER LORING
MORTUARY NORTH
2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.