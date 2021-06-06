Yvonne Lindsey Kohutek
SAN ANTONIO — Yvonne Lindsey Kohutek, age 85, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas with her family by her side. She was born June 15, 1935 to Minnie Duelm and Bruce Lindsey in Corpus Christi, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Larry Kohutek. Yvonne is survived by her husband of 68 years, B.J. Kohutek; children, Robert Kohutek and Sherry Sanford (Todd); daughter in law Jeri Kohutek McKinley; grandchildren, Justin Sanford, and Blake and Connor Kohutek, Michelle Sasser (Trebes) and Morgan Earles (Cole); 7 great grandchildren; brother, Bruce Lindsey Jr. (Judy); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends. Visitation will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary North from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 6, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Mission Burial Park North. A memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM Monday, June 7, 2021 at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church and those that may be unable to attend are invited to view the livestream at www.PorterLoring.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Alzheimer’s research or Alamo Heights United Methodist Church.
