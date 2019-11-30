YVONNE TINY PIERCE CORMIER HILLJE - Yvonne "Tiny" Pierce Cormier passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born February, 18, 1941 in Bay City, Texas to the late Clyde and Freda Williams. She attended Tidehaven High School. At Tidehaven HS, she met her first love, Mike Pierce Sr. They were married on May 21, 1961. Tiny was the secretary at Tidehaven High School from 1964 through 1994. She loved her work and took great pride in performance of her duties. Tiny's most pleasurable moments were time spent with her family and friends. She loved to travel, go to parties and taking pasture tours with Mike Sr. She was an avid bowler and loved the Wednesday night leagues in Bay City. After Mike Sr. passed, she met her second love, Randy Cormier and moved to Corpus Christi on the beach where she met many new friends. She was able to enjoy her golden years living on the beach and traveling. She was preceded in death by Mike Sr. and 2nd husband Randy Cormier. She is survived by her son Mike Jr. (Jackie) Pierce of Blessing, her daughter Stacy (Joe) Wolf of Windthorst, Texas. Stepdaughters, Shara Cormier of Jasper, Michele (Trey) Wilkerson of Diboll. Grandson, Michael Wolf, Granddaughters, Heather Pierce of Bay City and Wendy (Michael) Gothard of Cypress. Mikayla Brown, Annabeth Wilkerson, Ryann Wilkerson. Great grandchildren, Peiden Morris, Levi Girdt and Blaze Sanders. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hawley Cemetery, P.O. Box 343, Blessing, TX 77419. Visitation will be at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. James Abernathy officiating. Burial will take place at Hawley Cemetery following the services. Pallbearers are Fredrick Pierce, Logan Pierce, Philip Zarate, Michael Gothard, Michael Wolf, Scott Jackson. Honorary pallbearers are grandchildren and great grandchildren. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
