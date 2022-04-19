Zacharie Thomas Cope
VICTORIA — Zacharie Thomas Cope, 24, of Victoria joined his father in Heaven April 3, 2022. He was born January 7, 1998 in Victoria, Texas. He was a Lutheran and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most recently found a new hobby of collecting rocks. Zacharie was a 2016 Goliad High School Graduate where he participated in football and had a passion for participating in the 4-H shotgun club & Goliad County Fair raising chickens and goats. Zacharie served 2 years in the US Army on the 101st airborne division until he was discharged with depression after the lose of his best friend, his dad.
He is survived by his mother; Billie Jo Cope (fiancé David Matthews); sisters, Tiffanie (Shane) Syma, Brittanie (Keith) Ohaver; niece, Elizabeth Ohaver; Uncle, Jessy (Jennifer) Cope, Brad Willemin; girlfriend, Tyisha Vianes; grandparents, Ruth Durden, Conley (Ladara) Durden, Bill and Ruby Cope. Godparents Rev. Brian and Margo Gigee and Jennifer Lankin.
He is preceded in death by his best friend his dad, Joe Michael Cope; brother, Timothie Cope; aunt, Darlene Lynn Willemin; uncle; Kenneth Wells; great grandparents, Jess & Juanita Cope, Edmund Pieper, Cynthia Durden Harris, Nancy & Joe Lovel.
A celebration of Zacharie’s life will be held at Coletoville Martin Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 23 at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials donations may be made to the family for expenses or Billy Catans Recovery Center in Victoria.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
