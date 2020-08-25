Zaylen Lee Gonzalez
VICTORIA — Zaylen Lee Gonzalez, age 3 of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born June 9, 2017 in Victoria to Zachary Gonzalez and Jaclyn Lopez.
Zaylen also known as Zay-Bear loved firetrucks, tractors, cars and trucks. He especially loved playing with his big brother and cousins. His smile was contagious and Zaylen never met a stranger.
He is survived by his Parents; Sister, Nierah Ysassi and Brother, Noah Rodriguez; Maternal Grandmother, Jessica Helms; Maternal Great-Grandmother, Rose Mary Stringo; Maternal Grandfathers, Jeremy Helms and Sammy Lopez; Uncle, Joey Helms; Godparents, Ryan and Christina Castillo.
He is preceded in death by his Maternal Great-Grandfather, Joe David Stringo and Paternal Grandfather, Albert Gonzalez.
Visitation will begin Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4pm - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will resume Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 9am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Father Tommy Chen to officiate.
Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

