Ze Ann Harriette Davis
VICTORIA — On Monday Evening of June 13, 2022 The Extremely Talented Soprano, Ze Ann Harriette Broadus Davis, Born August 1, 1959, age 62, entered into the gates of Heaven. Ze Ann was a Faithful Member of Zion Tabernacle Christian Center, Child Care Attendant, Early Education Tutor, Home Healthcare Provider & an Upstanding Citizen of Victoria, Texas. Ze Ann accepted Christ as her personal Lord & Savior & baptized at an early age. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Mrs. Harriette Virginia (Hackett) Broadus, Father, Rev. Dr. Zachrah Broadus Jr., her Beloved Step Mother Mrs. Mildred Ben (Steward) Broadus as well as a combination of 31 Aunts & Uncles. She is survived by her Loving Daughter Lois Zelean (Jesus) Estrada & Her Loving Son Zacrah LeVandis LeGrand Davis, Her Caring Sister Zelna Banks & her Dear Nephews Rev. Dr. Kip (Dollie) Banks, Sean (Adrienne) Banks & Eric Thayod Ausar Banks. She was the Most Loving Mother, Aunt, godmother & Friend. She had a Host of Loved Ones, godchildren & Friends who Loved her very much & will miss her dearly.
A visitation will be held at Zion Tabernacle Christian Center - at 602 N. Ben Jordan St. Victoria, TX 77901 on Friday June 24, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a viewing on June 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Palestine Missionary Baptist Church - 608 E. Convent St. Victoria, TX 77901. Following will be a Home Going Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Burial, Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, TX. Tracy’s M.J. Santellana FD (361) 582-0858.
