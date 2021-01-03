ZELLA ANN THIELE
YORKTOWN — Zella Ann Thiele, 96, of Yorktown passed away Wed. Dec. 30, 2020. She was born Sept. 4, 1924 in San Antonio, TX to the late Homer and Annie Pruett Chalk. She was a secretary for Red Cross of Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Yorktown and enjoyed being involved in activities of the church. Zella loved cooking and welcoming family and friends into her home.
She is survived by daughter Deborah Thomas and son-in-law David of Dallas, son Clifford Thiele and daughter-in-law Krista of Yorktown, grandchildren Leah Brown and husband Jeff, Joy Thiele, David A. Thomas, Jordan Barnett, and husband Aaron, great- grandchildren Sadie and Owen Brown, Levi Thiele and Hayze Barnett.
She is also survived by her and special nephew Rick Chalk and wife Judy and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband L.C. Thiele, her parents, sister Doris Stuart, brothers Lane Chalk, Homer Chalk, David Chalk and Richard Chalk.
Visitation is at 5-7 pm Monday, January 4, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service is at 9:30 am Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Graveside service is at 2 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Mission Park South in San Antonio.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Brown, Jimmy Chalk, Rick Chalk, Kevin McCuistion and David Thomas.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Aaron Barnett and David A. Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to First Baptist Church of Yorktown or donor’s choice.
Due to the current health situation, protective measures regarding social distancing, limited attendance capacity, and use of personal protective masks will be required for the visitation, funeral service and graveside service.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
