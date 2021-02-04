Zenaido H. Zambrano
GOLIAD — On the evening of February 2, 2021, Zenaido H. Zambrano, of Goliad, received his heavenly wings to be with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Born May 27, 1936, to Felipe and Julia Hinojosa Zambrano in Bee County, he attended schools in Beeville, Texas thru the 9th grade. He met the love of his life, Ester Garcia Zambrano in Charco and shared sixty-one years of cherished memories in marriage.
Zenaido was preceded in death by brothers, Efren, Eligio, and Felipe Zambrano; sisters, Celia Gonzales, Beatrice Posada, and Julia Posada.
Surviving family members are sons, Oscar Zambrano of Goliad, and Ricardo Zambrano of Skidmore; daughters, Deborah Zambrano of Corpus Christi and Norma Phillips of Goliad. He will also be missed by his five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m., Friday February 5, 2021, at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, with Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad, with Fr Ty Bazar officiating. Burial to follow in San Jacinto Cemetery in Riverdale.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Services under the direction of Grace Funeral Home Goliad. 361-645-3216.
