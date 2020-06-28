ZENAIDO F. LECHUGA VICTORIA - Zenaido F. Lechuga entered eternal rest on June 24, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born on April 7, 1933 in Yorktown, Texas to Enrique and Eulaia (Franco) Lechuga. Zenaido honorably served in the United Sates Army. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Casildo Lechuga; and grandfather, Estevan Lechuga. Zenaido is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Refugia Lechuga; son, Zenadio "Sonny" Lechuga, Jr. (Leticia); grandchildren, Zenaido "Trey" Lechuga, III and Dionne Desiree Nicole Quay; great-grandchildren, Kaci Lechuga, Jacob Lechuga, Ray Chamberlain, and Zeriah Zartuche; sisters, Amelia Lechuga and Mary Helen Lechuga; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Finch Funeral Chapel- Yorktown, and the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at the funeral home. Funeral Mass Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:00 a.m. Holy Cross Catholic Church Yorktown, Texas Father Roger Hawes will officiate the services. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Yorktown, Texas. Online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
