Odds of development increase for Gulf disturbance

The odds have increased that a weather disturbance in the central Gulf of Mexico will develop this week.
The National Weather Service on Monday said there is a 60% chance the low-pressure area will develop during the next two days and a 70% chance that it will develop during the next five days as it moves west toward Mexico.
If development does occur, the main impacts on South Texas would be an increased chance of rain, increased swells and a higher risk of rip currents.
