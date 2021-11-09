Ohio State Nebraska Football

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson (32) rushes against Nebraska’s Myles Farmer (4) and Marquel Dismuke (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Ohio State defeated Nebraska 26-17.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Cincinnati all moved up one spot behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama in the second College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night.

Two Southeastern Conference teams sat atop the ranking for a second straight week, but after Michigan State lost last weekend, at least one spot in the top four was certain to change.

The committee simply bumped up the Ducks, Buckeyes and Bearcats and dropped Michigan State to No. 7 behind No. 6 Michigan.

The Spartans beat the Wolverines 37-33 just two weeks ago.

Unbeaten Oklahoma remained at No. 8 and Notre Dame and Oklahoma State rounded out the top 10.

There are three more regular-season rankings before the CFP selection committee sets the semifinal matchups and other New Year’s Six bowls with its final Top 25 on Dec. 5.

The College Football Playoff semifinals will be played at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

