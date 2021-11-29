The Old Landmark Committee will hold its second annual drive-thru “Can Good/Toy/BBQ Sandwich Drive from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 18.
The give-a-way will be in the parking lot of the American Legion Hall, 1402 Santa Rosa St. The sandwiches will be barbecue pulled pork, according to a news release from the Old Landmark Committee.
They are seeking donations of canned goods, toys and other items to make the event a success.
They are also seeking volunteers, college students and other nonprofit workers to help with the community event.
To make a donation or to volunteer, contact Cynthia Robinson at 361-550-8404.
