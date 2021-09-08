Shortly after the first plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, Dianne DeFontes and her coworkers in an 89th floor law office discovered that the entrances to the emergency stairwells had been damaged in the attack, trapping them inside.
As they grew desperate, a man wearing a yellow hardhat and carrying a flashlight burst through the doors, DeFontes said during an interview with an oral historian from the 9/11 Memorial Museum. The man was Pablo Ortiz, a former U.S. Navy Seal who worked as a construction superintendent with the New York Port Authority.
After Ortiz and three of his coworkers, Frank De Martini, Pete Negron and Carlos da Costa heard the explosion that marked the beginning of the 9/11 terror attacks, they headed upstairs instead of down. Using a crowbar, Ortiz jammed through the doorway leading from the stairwell into DeFontes’ office, guided the employees to another stairwell, pried open a buckled doorframe blocking that exit and led them to safety, according to DeFontes’ recollections.
The four men then went back upstairs to help others, ultimately leading at least 50 people to safety, two New York Times reporters estimated in a 2011 book on the attacks.
None of the four made it out of the tower alive. They were among the 2,977 victims of the four attacks that day.
Two decades after 9/11, recalling the day’s events brings back memories of fear and horror. But amidst the rubble, there are many stories of heroism — some documented, others untold. Videos shot near ground zero show firefighters and first responders driving directly into the smoke and ashes after the collapse of the South Tower, as others fled in the opposite direction.
Those who devote their lives to service might find it easier to fathom the courage of those who gave up themselves to save others in a time of chaos and confusion. For others, their sacrifice is difficult to fully comprehend.
But as we reflect on 9/11 and its aftermath, it is worth taking some time to consider the utter selflessness of those who put themselves in harm’s way in the hopes that a coworker, a friend or even a stranger would live to see another day.
It is inspiring to know that the human spirit is capable of such bravery, compassion and devotion to others, even in the worst of times.
