Over the past six years, residents have worked hard to regain their lives and homes after Hurricane Harvey blew through the Crossroads.
Most residents have been able to repair their homes, rebuild or move to a different part of the county.
Unfortunately, almost two dozen families are still living in homes damaged by the Category 4 storm that hit the area in August 2017. The repairs are yet to be made or only parts of the damage have been repaired.
It is unbelievable to drive through parts of Victoria and still see blue tarps on roofs. But it is real.
It is likewise hard to believe people continue to live in homes that have damaged foundations or roofs, homes with mold growing or where the floors need to be replaced. But it is real.
It’s hard to believe with the millions of dollars available in disaster assistance after Hurricane Harvey and the numerous nonprofits groups coming to the county to help make repairs and rebuild that these 20 homes haven’t been fixed. But it is real.
Rick Villa, executive director of the Golden Crescent Long Term Recovery Group, said the reasons are many as to why these homes are still in states of disrepair.
Some people simply don’t know help is available to them and have never applied for assistance.
Others are discouraged from asking for help by people who tell them not to trust the nonprofits.
In other cases, the homes were in disrepair prior to the storm and the force of the storm brought out the problems. In many of these instances, the homeowners do not have the money to make regular repairs on the homes.
While the initial disaster-relief money has dried up, Villa is still working to find ways to get funding to help these families. Recently, he was able to get $80,000 from Samaritan’s Purse that was divided among eight families for repairs.
He has also applied for two grants — one for $100,000, the other $25,000 — that if awarded, would be used to help repair roofs, walls or floors.
The money, if allocated, won’t cover full repairs but it will help the families make their homes more secure and livable.
With the heaviest part of hurricane season approaching, families that still need repairs can do a couple of things now to help secure their homes before the next disaster.
They can seek out neighborhood churches or their home church and ask if there are any carpenters who can make repairs. Villa said many churches have men’s ministries with carpenters or other skilled workers who are eager to help.
After Hurricane Harvey, 90% to 95% of all recovery work was performed by faith-based groups representing Methodists, Lutherans, Catholics and other religions.
Secondly, people need to investigate getting flood insurance. If the family is on a tight budget this can be a pricy purchase, but it will be worth it. Some agencies will work with the client to set up installment payments.
Moist importantly, people need to make sure their personal documents, medications and other important items are together and remember to take them when evacuating.
We, the public, can do a lot as well to help residents who are still living in damaged homes.
The simplest thing to do is donate money to the Long Term Recovery Group and they will make sure it gets to those who need it. Villa said the size of the donation doesn’t matter because he knows of people who need it for supplies.
If the donor wants to specify where the money goes, such as to a veteran or a single parent, they can do that.
We, as a community, need to come together to help those who six years later are still living in homes that need repair. We received help when our homes were damaged, it is time for us to pay it forward.