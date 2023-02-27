Once upon a time, in a small kingdom far away, there lived two children named Westington and Easterly. They were known throughout the land for their speed. They were especially well known because they got faster with every race. They were on pace to outrun any animal, outpace any carriage, and most importantly were beloved by all who knew them.
One day, the ruler of the kingdom, who was jealous of their increasing speed, decided to change the definition of “fast.” He decreed that from that day forward, anyone who could not run faster than his new definition of fast would be considered slow.
At first, no one noticed the change. But soon, it became apparent that Westington and Easterly were now considered slow. They were heartbroken and the village who loved these children were heartbroken, but they did not know how to challenge the king’s decree.
Two important sages, both very wise and with special power of influence, saw what the king had done and knew they had to act. Their special power came directly from the villagers, and they knew if they could rally the people, they could challenge the king and make him see the error of his ways.
So, the ineffable sages went out into the village and began to tell the people what had happened. They explained that nothing had changed about Westington and Easterly’s speed, just the way it was being measured. The people were outraged, and they rallied behind these great and powerful sages. The people began sharing the story with others and soon the entire village was outraged, giving the sages great power.
Together, they went to the king and demanded he change his decree. The king was surprised by the show of force from the village, but he refused to budge. So, the people organized a race to time Westington and Easterly and then compare them to their previous race times to show they were getting faster, not slower.
The king insisted the new race be run on more rugged terrain.
The race was a close one, but in the end, Westington and Easterly beat their previous times. The king had to admit that they were still fast, despite his attempts to redefine the word.
In the end, the people of the village learned an important lesson: power comes from their unity and willingness to speak out against injustice. They knew that if they worked together, they could accomplish anything they set their minds to, no matter how powerful the opposition may seem.
The moral of the story is that a united village is an unstoppable force. When people work together, they can overcome any obstacle and achieve their goals, no matter how impossible they may seem.
Here are the facts: West High School Overall 2022 TEA rating was 81. East High School Overall 2022 TEA rating was 78. TEA has changed the definition this coming year and using those exact scores above, with the exact same students and the exact same data, West could move from an 81 to a 72. East could move from a 78 to a 68. Remember, this is nothing more than a recalculation, not a reflection on learning or improvement.
This is simply tragic for our students, our families, and our staff, who work with relentless effort to improve student learning. Victoria ISD has worked hard to make improvements in the past several years and we have made great strides. TEA has changed the way it measures students which may create a narrative that our scores are dropping which is untrue. This is bigger than simple test scores. These rating changes can negatively impact property values, economic development, families, and our entire community (and every other community in Texas).
My concern with TEA’s proposed changes in how Texas high schools are rated is not based on a fear of higher standards or expectations; it’s the timing. The concerns are based upon two reasonable facts: a) 60% of the new 2023 high school accountability label under TEA’s proposed changes is based on students who graduated in 2022 and are no longer in Texas high schools and, b) Texas school districts have not been given any time to adequately adjust their courses, curriculum, and programs to meet the TEA’s proposed rule changes. It boils down simply to an issue of fairness to students, teachers, parents, and school systems.
I encourage every one of you to reach out to your elected officials and TEA and ask for a transition year, just one year, which would allow TEA to proceed with implementing the new rules, and also allow districts and schools to prepare for this change with students currently in our system. To be clear, I am not opposed to higher standards, I just want our school district, teachers and students to have the opportunity to prepare.