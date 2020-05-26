From the beginning, Police Chief J.J. Craig has impressed the Victoria community.
“He brought Victoria to a new level,” said Bruce Ure, who served as Victoria’s police chief for about five years before Craig was hired.
Hired in 2011, Craig beat out about 60 other candidates to fill a position vacated by Ure who had been promoted to assistant city manager.
In that selection process, Craig demonstrated ample passion, professional expertise and a complete lack of arrogance, Ure said.
“It was absolutely refreshing,” Ure said.
And after almost nine years, Craig announced on May 15 that he was stepping down for a new post as chief of police in Richmond.
His last day will be in mid-June.
As the department’s top administrator, Craig strengthened the department’s relationship with the community by promoting trust and integrity.
In 2015, he was praised for the difficult decision of firing an officer who had improperly used a Taser on a 76-year-old man.
A month-long internal investigation found that officer had violated three department policies.
His attitudes toward community relations can be seen in everything from the department’s thriving Facebook page to the smiles of its friendly officers.
That emphasis came at a time when law enforcement offices throughout the nation began to face increased scrutiny and criticism.
For Craig, who served as a rank-and-file officer during the 1992 Los Angeles riots, earning and keeping the community’s support has always been essential to the job of law enforcement.
Community members and leaders have noted well that focus.
“You cannot reduce crime or make a community safer without buy-in from the community,” Ure said. “That takes a very smart salesman at the top.”
And Craig’s support for Victoria has even extended past his role as a peace officer.
He has served in leadership roles in a variety of organizations including the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, Victoria College Foundation Board of Directors and Hope Child Advocacy Center.
He has not shied from cameras and has delivered some of the department’s most pressing news personally.
He is also a regular fixture at community ceremonies and events.
“It feels like family,” Craig said at his May 15 resignation announcement. “It’s going to be difficult to leave.”
