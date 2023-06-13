New York Times columnist David French was asked recently if the resolution of the debt ceiling negotiations between House Speaker McCarthy and President Biden merited a re-assessment of McCarthy's abilities to lead his fractured majority. Here's what he said:
"…a large number of Republicans who are there didn’t want to be and didn’t go there to be a part of this reactionary populist movement, they actually went to govern. The problem we've seen…is that whenever there's an actual 'rubber meets the road' conflict between the MAGA demands and their own instinct towards governance, they've yielded again and again and again to MAGA demands…[the debt ceiling fight] is a reminder that an awful lot of Republican members of Congress weren’t elected for performative reasons and that when they have an opportunity to engage in non-performative governance, they'll take that opportunity."
Indeed, McCarthy and Biden sat down like grown-ups to do the unexciting but crucial work of finding consensus among a critical fraction of their respective teams. Biden resisted those who pushed him to call out the GOP's depravity in holding the nation's credit score hostage even though the money had already been spent; McCarthy resisted the nutty coalition on his right, willing to put the nation through any catastrophe if there's a chance Biden might be blamed. A deal was struck with broad bi-partisan support, maybe enough to forestall an internecine effort to knock McCarthy out of the speaker's chair. In short, Biden and McCarthy left the extremists in their respective parties upset and unhappy, and – ironically – voting together. This is right where the rest of us want them. It means government worked.
I had no such optimism about the Texas legislature, which, rather than paying teachers and lowering property taxes, adjourned its regular session having spent most of its time mining partisan grievances and inventing new ways to inflict misery on some in exchange for the adulation of others. But a ray of sunshine somehow managed to penetrate the clouds over Austin when 60 GOP members of the Texas House impeached the state's astoundingly corrupt attorney general, Ken Paxton.
Turns out, most House members reacted badly to Paxton's effort to make them complicit in his storied misconduct. Though Trump, Ted Cruz, Matt Rinaldi, and petro-evangelists Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks are predictably hollering that it's all political persecution and blaming Speaker Phelan for handing the House over to liberal Dems, they might as well be trying to spin straw into gold: the testimony of Paxton's own former top lieutenants to the House's investigations committee is what did him in. Far from political enemies, these were his conservative ideological allies; they just couldn’t stomach what Paxton was willing to do to scratch the back of a favored donor. When they wouldn’t go along, he fired them. They sued, and Paxton agreed to pay them $3.5 million to shut them up. Paxton asked the legislature for the money, expecting his partisan MAGA bona fides would get him out of the soup. But a bi-partisan majority of the Texas House said no – our constituents won't pay for that.
It's Paxton's singular amorality that made him so valuable to Trump and the rest of the GOP sedition caucus – the guy just doesn’t see anything wrong with doing whatever he has to do to get what he wants. There's simply nothing he can't say with a straight face. But that dubious skill comes at a price. Somebody who can do that is also capable of using his office to issue an opinion that helps a big donor avoid a foreclosure sale, or having his agency hire a lawyer off the books to oppose an investigation of, or pressure a charity to settle a dispute with, the same donor. The vote in the Texas House showed that, for once, the price was too high for most Republican lawmakers. That's gratifying.
None of this portends a magic antidote to the poison infecting our current politics. But highlighting instances of agreement or cooperation – small though they may be – isn’t a bad thing when we've reached the point of barely talking to one another at all.