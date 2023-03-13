Just before the holidays, I shared that I am a big fan of Christmas movies, and the truth is that I am a big fan of movies in general.
During my early years as a teacher, I would teach private music lessons before school, teach all day, coach a bit in the afternoon, grab a quick bite to eat and then go work at a video store until midnight several days per week. For those too young to know what a “video store” is, we used to rent VHS tapes to people like they do at the library. Rewind before you return or be charged 25 cents.
I loved that job because we would play videos in the store, and I got to watch some great movies while at work.
Some movies are simply mindlessly entertaining. Those are ok, but that’s not why I love movies. I love movies where I can see myself in the characters, almost like a mirror (as a child, “Dennis the Menace” meets the criteria). A lot of kids see themselves in the characters from “Harry Potter.” I am sure you’ve had that experience as well.
I also love movies that take me into another world, like “Star Wars.” There are lots of films that take us inside new places, like looking through a window into a different world. Occasionally, a movie will have such an impact on me that I leave the theater as a different person. I think the first time this happened to me seeing “The Outsiders.”
To this day I remember how that movie stuck with me for months (decades) after. These are doorways to a new way of being.
“Mosquito Coast” was another example, among many others.
A movie can be like a mirror in that it reflects the viewer's own experiences, thoughts, and emotions. Throughout, you may see aspects of yourself, and your own life reflected in the characters and their experiences.
A movie can also be like a mirror in that it allows the viewer to examine and understand their own thoughts and feelings more deeply. As an example, every educator can see a piece of themselves in “Stand and Deliver.”
A movie can be like a window in that it offers a glimpse into other people's lives, experiences, and perspectives. Seeing the lives of characters who are different from you can help you to understand and relate to others more effectively. Think about the movie “Hillbilly Elegy” as a great example. This movie might be a mirror for some, and a window for others. A movie can also be like a window in that it allows us to gain a deeper understanding of different cultures, histories, and ways of life. “Rain Man,” “Argo,” “The Woman in Gold," or “Monuments Men” all did that for me.
So many examples to choose from in this space. As I said before, what is a mirror for some might be a window for others. What great conversations could be had around this framework.
A movie can be like a door in that it opens new worlds and ideas to the viewer. It may take you on a journey of the imagination, allowing you to explore new concepts, ideas and perspectives. Maybe “Eat, Pray, Love” did this for you.
A movie can also be like a door in that it can open new opportunities and possibilities for the viewer. It can inspire us to try new things, pursue new interests or take on new challenges. Countless movies in this space as well, like “Wild.”
Maybe it just causes you to think differently about the world, like “Life of Pi.”
Incidentally, this is why I also love books... fun fact, every one of the movies listed above was a great book first. Every book can be mindlessly entertaining, a mirror, a window, or a door. That is the real power of books and movies.
If you are a parent or caregiver, it is important to have these conversations with our children both when watching great movies or reading great books to help them understand both themselves and the world around them. I still try to have these conversations with my college-age children.
Here is a great conversation starter, “do you remember the first book or movie you watched that provided you a window, a mirror, or a door?”