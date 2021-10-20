Faced with the prospect of having to repair a 122-year-old clock tower whose motor and gear box contained parts so old they could not be replaced, many communities might have simply thrown up their hands and said, “I give up.”
Other towns might not have seen the point in restoring an old clock tower, when most of us now carry cellphones that tell us the time whenever we need it.
But in Lavaca County, that’s not what happened.
After local officials got the ball rolling on repairing the clock tower at the courthouse, which had been out of commission for several years, an enterprising group of residents answered the bell and rose to the challenge.
Things got started when county resident James Steffek ran into County Judge Mark Myers at a local bakery and the two men began chatting about the old clock tower. Several other volunteers were recruited through spontaneous encounters around town, including a chat during a round at the municipal golf course, Steffek said.
A group of about eight men ended up working on the project, each bringing their own expertise to the table. Many of the volunteers had worked for decades in local plants and companies, which means there may well have been a century of industrial expertise applied to the clock tower’s restoration.
“We all have our expertise, and we all know machinery,” Steffek said.
The volunteers’ can-do spirit overcame various challenges, including when FedEx lost the couplings for the clock tower en route from Belgium, then sent another set of couplings that were the wrong size and needed to be retrofitted. A Moulton man who owns a metal shop rose to the occasion.
Now, after four months of work, the bell is ringing again — and at a cost of under $10,000.
Hopefully, Hallettsville’s clock tower will continue to ring for years as a reminder of the special ingenuity and selfless spirit that set apart the counties we call home.
