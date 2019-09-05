Editor, the Advocate:
My family would like to extend a special thank-you to Nick and staff at Angel Lucy’s for compassion and understanding at the time of grief.
Special thank you to Dr. Jesse DeLeon for the years that you treated and cared for our loved one.
Also, special thanks to Tony and Beatrice Figuero, Bebe Ramirez with Ramirez Transmission. Also, thank you to Hospice of South Texas for making her comfortable.
Noe Torres, Vanessa Valdez, Mellissa Sauseda, Chloe Sauseda, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.