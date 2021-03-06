Some things you just don’t rush.
The pandemic is one of them.
But on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott did just that when he announced he would be “opening Texas 100%” on March 10 by lifting a statewide mask mandate and business capacity restrictions. Although COVID-19 vaccines are becoming increasingly available, only a small fraction of residents so far have been fully vaccinated and the coronavirus continues to spread in our communities.
Despite declining infection numbers and increasing vaccination rates, Abbott’s decision is premature and dangerous.
Yes, we are nearing the end of a long COVID-19 nightmare that has killed hundreds in the Crossroads and made many seriously ill, but we’re not yet in the clear.
Of Victoria County’s about 92,000 residents, only about 7,000 are fully vaccinated. That’s a little less than 8% of the total population and about 10% of adults.
Another 3,750 people in the county have received one dose. That’s deeply concerning, considering COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots may not protect a person until weeks after their second shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although infection rates are down from a resurgence in January and February, deaths are still being reported regularly.
In the past three weeks, more than 30 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Crossroads.
Vaccine availability also remains scarce with demand continuing to far outpace supply, and President Joe Biden has said by the end of May vaccines will be readily available for every adult American.
That’s still 12 weeks away, and a lot can happen in that time.
The first COVID-19 cases were reported in the Crossroads mid-March 2020, and with almost 12 months of pandemic living behind us, is it really too much to wait another 12 weeks? It’s not that long considering that residents’ lives could be at risk if a considerable number of people go maskless and stop distancing.
There are few downsides or risks to wearing a mask for most people, other than fogged up glasses and some minor discomforts for some people.
The upsides of wearing one could be potentially enormous. And, yes, individual people can take it upon themselves to wear one in public, but studies have shown that COVID-19 infection rates dropped significantly when universal mask directives were put in place, according to the CDC.
On the other hand, shuttering businesses for extended periods of time can have very real effects on business owners and their employees, which is exactly why we should continue with mask mandates.
The safer many customers feel, the more likely they are to enter a store and spend their money.
Already here in the Crossroads, a number of residents and businesses have said they will continue to wear or require masks to ensure the safety of our most vulnerable.
Wearing a mask or patronizing a business that requires one is a matter of choice, but choosing to wear one in public is the right decision until all residents who wish to be vaccinated are.
Residents should follow guidelines from business owners who require masks and generally just maintain their vigilance when in public by continuing distancing and regularly washing hands.
Enduring 12 more weeks of the pandemic may seem impossible for those who are just over it, but those 12 weeks could also see drastic changes for the worse.
Remember, it was just 13 weeks after COVID-19 arrived in the Crossroads that Victoria County began seeing new cases in the triple digits each week.
The first case was reported in the county on the week ending on March 29. On the week of June 21, 111 cases were reported, and by the week of July 5, there were 720 new cases reported.
A similar resurgence occurred during the holidays.
The blazing speed at which this virus can spread means we cannot afford to turn our backs to the disease even when infection rates decline.
Monday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said not only that recent declines in infections appeared to be stalling but also that there still were about 2,000 Americans dying fro the disease each day.
Perhaps more foreboding, she also said COVID-19 variants could pose a real threat to public health.
“Please hear me clearly. At this level of cases, with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained,” Walensky said. “These variants are a very real threat to our people and our progress. Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, not when we are so close.”
Abbott is right that the pandemic is getting better, and it’s impossible to predict the future and say he will be proved wrong.
But that’s not the point. At this stage of the pandemic, we still have too many uncertainties and not enough vaccines to safely reopen the state.
We cannot afford to close our eyes to those potential threats and hope things will work out.
We’ve endured too much and come too close to the end to throw it all away for an early break from the pandemic.
If we’ve learned anything in the past year, it should be that this virus does not care how tired of masks or distancing we are.
It can and will get out of control if given the opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.