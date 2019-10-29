Halloween is almost here – even though it feels like it’s been going on awhile, judging by the creepy lawn displays and themed events we’ve been treated to all month.
Yes, it seems that much like Christmas, Halloween is a celebration that can’t be confined to just one day. Whether you’ve been saving the best for last or you just want to squeeze in one more good scare before you have to start your Christmas shopping (yes, we know there’s still Thanksgiving, but you know what we mean), we hope you and your little goblins will don your costumes and head to whichever Halloween event is up your (haunted) alley.
The University of Houston-Victoria is opening its doors to the community 7-10 p.m. for the Haunted Hall. This event hosted by UHV students at the University North building is sure to give you the chills, and be sure to stick around for snacks and more fun activities in the waiting area. Or come visit the Hallet Oak Gallery from 5 to 9 p.m. for the return of the Haunted Tunnel.
After Halloween comes Dia de los Muertos, and your friends at the Victoria Public Library are here to help you get ready. Come to the library at 4:30 p.m. to decorate your own sugar skull mask, and stick around for the library’s trick-or-treat event.
Various community organizations around the Crossroads have been bringing the trick-or-treat experience to their parking lots, some of them ahead of Halloween, but you can still enjoy trunk-or-treating on the big day. Kids can show up at the American Legion Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. to show off their costumes and grab some treats.
For those of you who are old-fashioned and prefer to go door-to-door to collect candy, have at it; just make sure your little goblins are safe and stay close by as you comb the neighborhood for candy. And if you find yourself driving through a residential area on the spookiest night of the year, slow down and keep a watchful eye out for trick-or-treaters.
The fall weather is finally starting to creep in, and soon it’ll be time to get ready for another holiday (yes, we’re talking about Thanksgiving), but that unfortunately means we’ll have to take off our costumes and take down the lawn decorations. So, we hope that whatever your plans are for Halloween, you’ll find a way to end this spooky season on a high (organ) note.
