Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care, we would like to extend our most sincere appreciation to First English Lutheran Church for their generous gift to our program.
Every year, the church holds a Heritage Day Fundraiser. It is a special outreach ministry of their church to help nonprofits and other special needs in our community and area. We were blessed this year to be one of their recipients.
Affectionate Arms is a nonprofit day health care program geared toward the needs of elderly and disabled adults. Through the generosity of everyone that supports our mission, our doors will remain open for those who need us the most.
Again, thank you, First English Lutheran Church.
Mary Garcia, executive director, Victoria
