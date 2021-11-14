The Victoria Fire Department is not content to simply fight fires.
From the very start of the department more than 150 years ago, its firefighters, EMTs, engineers, chiefs, medics and other emergency professionals have pursued a singular mission: protect their community.
A lot has changed since its inception 150 years ago when a group of concerned citizens banded together to protect the city’s downtown from fire. For one, the hand-powered water pumps from the 1800s aren’t used anymore. And two, the department we know now has not only grown in size but also in its vision for how to fulfill its mission to “Preserve life and property with dedicated and caring service.”
Last Saturday, the department celebrated its 150th anniversary with an event that brought together generations of former firefighters and emergency workers.
Although their many life-saving efforts may be varied, the central, motivating tenant behind the department remains the same.
These days, the department acts as a kind of emergency army, said Fire Chief Tracy Fox, and is ready to step in wherever and whenever they are needed. They are the glue that seals our community’s gaps, stepping up during the toughest of times.
After Hurricane Harvey, the department adapted to a citywide loss of water that made fighting fires ever more challenging.
After the February freeze, the department repurposed water tanks to hold life-saving water for dialysis patients after region-wide water outages.
During the crucial moments immediately after a resident has reported heart problems, the department’s EMTs complete a series of potentially life-saving efforts. Those procedures have earned the department the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus award for the past five years.
Other community work done by the department is perhaps less exciting but no less important.
Education and outreach programs teach residents young and old how to react when a fire is discovered among other important safety lessons. They also teach residents how to install and maintain smoke detectors.
According to a February study by the National Fire Protection Association, about three out of every five people killed by fires were in buildings without detectors.
Most recently, the department has expanded its vaccination outreach program, which began with the flu vaccine, to also administering COVID-19 vaccines.
The Victoria Fire Department should be applauded for its efforts in expanding how it helps the community. The department has not been content in limiting its efforts to firefighting and has used its resources wherever it can.
Our fire officials are not only dependable, but also able to see the big picture and plan for the future wisely. All of that is done for us.
It’s not really surprising if you think about it, said Fox, the department’s fire chief.
That’s because firefighters all share one thing in common, a desire to help.
“They really have a sense of purpose to serve,” Fox said. “They want to serve their community. They want to have a job that is about giving back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.