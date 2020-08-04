Two years is a long time to wait when your family member has disappeared.
On Sunday, loved ones of Seadrift mother Suzie Escobedo marked the passing of a second year since her disappearance.
Despite the unimaginable agony that comes from such a disappearance, her loved ones refuse to forget her.
And that defiance serves as not only a powerful momentum to motivate investigators but also to encourage those who may know something to step forward.
In the days that followed Escobedo's disappearance on Aug. 2, 2018, authorities almost immediately announced they suspected foul play in part because they had found her infant child left alone at her home.
After several searches, ongoing investigations by law enforcement and an excavation of a storage site near Port O'Connor, Escobedo's family and friends have little more than unanswered questions.
And living with those questions is not easy.
Last week, two of her relatives said they regularly struggle to sleep as they wonder where Escobedo is, whether she is alive or dead and who may be responsible for her disappearance.
But her loved ones have turned their anguish into action, by placing hundreds if not thousands of flyers around the Crossroads, promoting social media pages about Escobedo and speaking with the media.
Publicity has proved effective in many cases of missing people and unsolved crimes.
Take a look at the success of the famed television show "America's Most Wanted," which resulted in the capture of more than 1,000 fugitives.
Although no data was ever collected to measure the effectiveness of the Missing Children Milk Carton Program, it did result in the finding of Bonnie Lohman, who was located after a neighbor of her abductor recognized her years after her disappearance.
As Escobedo's family waits for answers, there's few – albeit powerful – actions available to the public.
Simply talking about the missing woman and spreading awareness about her story may seem simple, but they are also powerful.
Those actions can help her family avoid their biggest stated fear – that Escobedo be forgotten.
